OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A fire at an Overland Park apartment complex damaged seven units, leaving 16 people displaced.

Fire crews from Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee responded to the Perry 81 Apartments in the 10200 block of west 80th Street just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen from the second- and third-story balconies of one of the buildings.

The fire was under control in under 30 minutes while other crews searched the building to make sure everyone was out.

No injuries were reported, but seven units received damage, leaving 16 people displaced. The Red Cross is assisting in relocating the displaced.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.