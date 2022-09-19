OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an effort to keep neighborhoods safe, the Overland Park, Kansas City Council unanimously approved Monday night a new ordinance regulating nuisance parties in the city.

“This is an important, early step toward ensuring all neighborhoods in Overland Park continue to be peaceful for residents, and will apply to all properties, including owner-occupied homes and long- and short-term rentals,” the city said Monday.

The Governing Body directed City staff to draft a nuisance party ordinance after a study over the summer that looked into the effects of short term rentals in Overland Park.

Staff found that nuisance party ordinances can be an effective way to hold both the owners and renters of these short term-rental properties accountable for what takes place at their properties.

The ordinance will give the Overland Park Police Department an additional tool for dealing with properties where people are violating noise ordinances, using drugs or alcohol illegally, damaging property, littering, creating parking or traffic issues and more.

In addition to citing individuals physically at the properties, the ordinance will allow police officers to issue penalties of up to $500 against the renter or owner of the problem properties for these violations.

The ordinance will take effect Tuesday, September 27.

Short term rentals are not currently regulated by municipal code, and are generally allowed in Overland Park. Homeowners associations may have more restrictive rules.

Residents can use OPCares, the City’s online customer service tool, to report ongoing property maintenance issues and disturbances at residential properties that are being used as a short term rental.

