Overland Park-based company hiring 500 nationwide to fill need for coronavirus screening

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An occupational health services company is hiring 500 new employees to fulfill a massive need for coronavirus screening at businesses across the country.

Examinetics is offering customized screening and surveillance services to address concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, according to a report by the Kansas City Business Journal.

Trained occupational health specialists will screen those entering facilities via protocols such as risk-factor questionnaires and temperature checks. The services will be provided for essential businesses, like health care, food processing, energy and essential manufacturing.

New CEO Paul Fenaroli said in a statement that the company aims to fill the roles as fast as possible.

“Since the first client request came in 10 days ago, we have seen a dramatic increase in requests for COVID-19 screening,” Fenaroli said in the statement. “We are working diligently to offer this service to help minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus at mission-critical facilities.”

Those seeking work can learn more about Examinetics career opportunities on the company’s website, here.