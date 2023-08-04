OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police say a bicyclist has died days after he was hit by a vehicle on Antioch Road.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of W. 99th Street and Antioch Road on the reported crash.

A driver was headed northbound on Antioch when they hit the cyclist. The driver told police they didn’t see the rider.

First-responders took the bicyclist, now identified as 41-year-old Noah Anderson, to the hospital with a severe head injury. Anderson died several days later from his injuries.

Overland Park police are still investigating.