Overland Park cancels Fall Festival

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The City of Overland Park has announced the cancellation of their annual Fall Festival.

The festival was slated to take place during the final weekend of September, but the city decided to cancel the event to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Public health and safety are a priority for the city. To help limit the spread of coronavirus, the event is canceled,” read a statement on the city’s website.

The cancellation includes craft and food vendors as well as entertainment and the parade, which is coordinated by Downtown Overland Park.