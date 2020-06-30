Overland Park cancels Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks show

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park announced Tuesday that their Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks show will not be held on July 4 as originally planned.

The annual event at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park was scheduled to be a fireworks-only celebration.

The city said guests were encouraged to remain distant at the park while viewing the show but a recent increase in coronavirus cases in Johnson County and the state of Kansas created an additional public health risk, prompting the cancellation of the show.

Next year’s Star Spangled Spectacular will take place on Sunday, July 4, 2021.