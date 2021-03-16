Overland Park City Council approves construction plans for Blue Valley Northwest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council gave developers the green light to proceed with plans to build a new gymnasium at Blue Valley Northwest High School.

The council voted 11-1 on Monday night, with only Councilman Scott Hamblin voting in opposition to granting a deviation for the construction of a new 20,114 square foot facility.

Overland Park’s Manager of Current Planning, Leslie Karr, said the current city ordinance requires a setback of at least 75 feet from the property line. Due to the size of the project, the gym would sit approximately 64 feet from the property line and would require the council grant a deviation before construction could move forward.

“Its staff’s opinion that the reduction of 11 feet does not change access to light or air for surrounding properties. The removal of the driveway provides additional opportunity for landscaping to provide screening and lessen the visual impact of the addition,” Karr said.

Karr said since the council first reviewed the proposal in February, the school district has worked with neighbors to make adjustments to the construction plan. Changes include: Relocating the rooftop HVAC units to the east of the proposed gym to reduce noise. The replacement of a thru-driveway with a cul-de-sac driveway to reduce traffic and noise.

Robert Turner spoke at the council meeting Monday on behalf of several neighbors.

Turner said he supports the construction or a new gym, but doesn’t approve of the final location the school selected. He said he feels allowing the new building closer to the property line would put neighbors at a disadvantage.

“Infringements, from our perspective, include; partial to total obstruction of sightline views from our backyards. Reduction of sunlight for over an hour a day, everyday. Reduction of airflow from the East, and even more obstruction when the trees mature. Potential increased HVAC noise from having two additional units. Additional unwanted lighting from the proposed building,” Turner said.

Turner also voiced concerns over the potential increase of trespassing or crime on neighbor’s property.

Jake Slobodnik, Director of Facilities and Operations for the Blue Valley School District, said while other locations were originally considered, this location is the most cost-effective for the district.

“We were looking at half-a-million dollar cost increase to put it at any of the other viable options,” Slobodnik said. “If we were to do that today, we would also see additional costs related to a redesign of the building, inflation for to the materials.”

Final plans will need to be approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission prior to the start of construction.