OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The Overland Park Convention Center has been named the 2023 Best Small Convention Center in North America by Exhibitor Magazine.

The selection process is based on surveys of past clients and event managers. Those surveys focus on five primary criteria including: facility and functionality; location and accommodations; service and execution; expansions and upgrades and awards and industry participation.

“Our team, this industry and events are recovering at an unbelievable pace and it feels amazing,” Overland Park Convention Center General Manager Brett Mitchell said in a press release. “We have so many things to be proud of this year, like the creation of our sensory room space for neurodivergent attendees and the expansion of our sustainability program with a complete venue roof replacement. It’s recognitions like this award that drive us to never stop innovating, creating and being the absolute best we can be.”

This is the fourth year the convention center has won special recognition from Exhibitor. The venue was also awarded Best Customer Service and On-Site Support in North America in 2021 and Best Small Convention Center in North America in 2020 and 2022.