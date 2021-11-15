Overland Park council expected to approve electric scooter pilot program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Electric scooters may be coming to the suburbs in the spring as part of a pilot program.

Scooters have been a transportation option in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for a few years now.

Scooters from Lime and Bird are a common sight on the downtown streets of Kansas City, Missouri.

Now an Overland Park committee wants to move them out to the suburbs.

Some on the Overland Park council want to see scooters throughout their city, not just in the downtown district, which is more pedestrian friendly and walkable than most other suburban areas.

“We always think it’s worth exploring some new and fun ideas to bring a little bit more excitement, or a little bit of fun or a little bit more activity,” Angie Mutti, executive director of the Downtown Overland Park Partnership, said.

“We are pedestrian friendly. We have a lot of people who like to ride their bikes downtown, walk their dogs, walk from Thompson Park to the Matt Ross Community Center and to the downtown district.”

The motorized and dockless scooters would be part of a pilot project in Overland Park.

Last month, Prairie Village, Kan., approved a similar project in that suburb.

Details on where scooters would be placed in Overland Park have yet to be worked out.

Overland Park also has a pilot program underway for electric bicycles.

The city council is expected to approve the pilot program for scooters Monday evening.