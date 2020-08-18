Overland Park council votes to request investigation into possibly removing councilman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council wants an investigation into whether Councilman Scott Hamblin should continue to hold his position.

In a 9-2 vote, with one abstention, the council voted to have the attorney general or district attorney investigate whether Hamblin’s domestic violence arrest last month warrants removal from office.

Chris Newlin, who also serves in Ward 6 and voted in favor, said Hamblin’s arrest has become a distraction. He believes Hamblin should resign.

“I personally believe he’s putting himself above everyone else,” Newlin said. “I think it would be better for him to take care of his family. I think it would be better for him to take care of himself, and that way it’s putting the community forward.”

Hamblin released the following statement after Monday night’s meeting:

“As you witnessed a crowd in disgust of the political maneuvering by Mayor Gerlach, it was clear to see his political motives by discussing his morals in a closed door session we are not allowed to discuss.

“He then immediately cleared the room to discuss my family’s private matter in a public discussion. A discussion that isn’t even required to call for an investigation, especially in a public setting. The hypocrisy and shameless control this mayor exerts was on full display tonight.”

Earlier this month, the mayor stripped Hamblin of his seat on the public safety committee, which oversees the Overland Park Police Department. But Gerlach has said he does not have the power to remove Hamblin from the council itself.

Charging documents show Hamblin was arrested in July after police were called to his home for a report of a disturbance.

A police incident report said Hamblin was accused of physical contact with a person “in a rude, insulting or angry manner,” and police indicated they believed Hamblin was drunk at the time. Police reported damage to drywall in the home. No injuries were reported.

Hamblin has a diversion hearing on Sept. 16, according to online records.

Monday’s meeting was also met with protesters wanting to talk about police relations in the community, but the meeting wasn’t open to public comment. It didn’t stop protesters from shouting throughout the meeting to have their voices heard.