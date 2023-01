OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —An Overland Park city councilmember will step down from the dais after more than a decade of service.

Tuesday Councilmember Paul Lyons announced he will not seek reelection in November. Lyons was first elected to represent Ward 2 in 2007 and was reelected in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Lyons has endorsed Jameia Haines to fill his seat on the council.