Overland Park crash leaves one person seriously injured, truck stuck between bridge

A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and a truck stuck between two bridges Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in Overland Park, Kansas. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Burkett)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person was seriously injured following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park that left a truck wedged between two bridges.

Johnson County Med Act tells FOX4 the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near 109th Street and Mastin Street, just south of Interstate 435 and east of U.S. 69 Highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Police tell FOX4 the driver was working in the area and may have had a medical episode. No drugs or alcohol impairment is suspected.

The driver of the truck was southbound on Mastin Street and left the roadway, coming to rest between the two bridges, somehow avoiding falling further down.

The person in the truck was taken to an area hospital and is reported to have critical injuries.

