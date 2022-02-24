OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Salt spreaders were busy all Thursday morning trying to keep the snow from sticking to the roads and streets. Public works crews are hopeful that chemicals combined with traffic will keep the pavement from becoming slick.

Every truck leaving Overland Park’s maintenance center was fully loaded with salt. Many city streets did have snow sticking to the pavement Thursday morning. That’s why crews have been focused on salt spreading, not plowing, at least for the morning hours.

Snow is reported to be heavier in south Overland Park, but public works’ crews were hopeful the snowfall will not total more than an inch or so.

“We have some material still on from the last storm,” said Sean Ruis, a public works maintenance supervisor. “That’s why we feel comfortable now to come and put out a little bit more material. Once we get the material down, the traffic starts to go. You will see breaking through and dry pavement coming through.”

There is some concern about cold temperatures in the teens and below because salt and other chemicals are less effective when temperatures are colder.

If snow does start building up or is not melting as quickly as crews would like, workers can switch to spreading magnesium chloride, which does a better job melting snow and ice in colder conditions.

