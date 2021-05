Officer Mike Mosher’s end of watch happened on May 3, 2020.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park dedicated a street in honor of fallen police officer Mike Mosher.

The 1/2 mile stretch of 123rd Street between Blue Valley Parkway and Metcalf was renamed Mike Mosher Boulevard.

Mosher was shot and killed in a shootout during a traffic stop in that area on May 3, 2020. The suspect also died in the shooting.

To mark the year since Mosher’s death, the Overland Park Police Department held a memorial ceremony at the site. They also dedicated the street.

