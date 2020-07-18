Overland Park EMS chief back to work after he and entire family had COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park’s EMS chief is back on the job. Jason Green and his wife were both hospitalized with COVID-19.

Doctors didn’t think the man responsible for putting together Overland Park’s COVID-19 response would survive that very disease.

The ordeal started in March with one of Green’s daughters, then the other shortly contracted it after they returned from a volleyball tournament in Colorado.

“There was no test available for my daughters. They were sick but not near as sick as me and my wife,” Green said.

Green is also on the Johnson County Emergency Medical Science Advisory Board. It was before the shutdown, but he knew enough about symptoms to wonder if his daughters had come in contact with coronavirus.

But soon, for him and his wife there’d be no doubt.

“I was on a ventilator for 18 days. I was in the hospital for a month. When I woke up, I was unable to stand or walk,” he said.

He started physical therapy and about a month later was well enough to thank his caregivers with his family by his side. He returned to work about three weeks ago.

“When I got COVID, I actually was working on departmental plans of how we were going to handle this,” Green said.

And three months later, perhaps because they saw their boss literally on what doctors thought was his death bed, he said the department is taking what he called very aggressive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“One of the first things that we do when we walk in the door, if you don’t have a mask on, all of our patients, we are going to hand you a mask,” he said.

It’s what they’ve always done for respiratory illness, but now it’s a policy for patients citywide. The department is doing its own contact tracing for anyone who calls in sick with possible symptoms.

Green said it’s not just for the safety of his department, but to make sure paramedics are readily available to respond to emergencies.

“I don’t want that for anybody else,” he said. “This is a real disease, and it has real consequences, and we are taking the steps to make sure we keep our people safe as well as the community.”