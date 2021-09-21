Overland Park family searching for man who saved loved one at Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The search for a man who frequents Longview Lake is personal for one Overland Park family. A Facebook post has already helped track down his partner – not in crime – but in saving a life.

A man was knocked unconscious for a short period of time on the water. A complete stranger brought him to safety. Family credits that man with saving their father’s life. Now, they want to find him to say, ‘thank you’ in person.

Saturday started like any other family Lake Day – throwing rocks before hitting the water.

Later that day, Jordan Knox almost lost her rock, dad Dennis Knox.

“We’re very fortunate and lucky,” Knox said. “If he hadn’t been there, we wouldn’t have my dad here today.”

Her parents crashed on a jet ski. They don’t remember how or what happened.

Dennis does recall waking up face down in the water not being able to move.

Tracy, her mom, was not injured. She swam to flip her husband over and hold his head above water.

“She was screaming for help,” Knox said. “Then the guy in the little white boat with his dog stopped, and got my dad up there, performed CPR, got him awake and got him to the ambulance.”

The 51-year-old is a father of four. He has nine grandkids.

They’re grateful for the group that got him to the hospital.

He has a fractured sternum and several fractured ribs.

But Dennis is alive.

“So, we are beyond, beyond thankful,” Knox said.

Through the power of social media and sharing this story, the family was able to track down a second man who helped bring their father from the water to an ambulance.

They’re hoping for another miracle: to connect with that first stranger on scene.

“He saved my dad’s life with CPR and without him, my dad would not be here today,” Knox said. “So, guy with the boat. We need you.”

If you know anything about this crash or the man in the white boat with the golden dog, contact Reporter Regan Porter at regan.porter@fox4kc.com.