OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The Overland Park farmers market will return to the pavilion at 7950 Marty Street for its 40th season.

During the 2020 and 2021 season the city moved the market to the parking lot of the Matt Ross Community Center to provide additional space between vendors.

To accommodate for social distancing, booths at the pavilion will be spaced further apart than in years past. The parameter of the market will span from the pavilion to the adjacent parking lot and onto Marty Street. A portion of Marty Street will be closed during the market.

The market will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 16. Wednesday markets will begin on June 1.