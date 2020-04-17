Overland Park Farmer’s Market to open April 25 as drive-thru

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Farmer’s Market will open this month with a few tweaks to improve social distancing.

The market will now open April 25 in a drive- thru format in the parking lot of the Overland Park Convention Center.

The drive thru- will be a one-way path through the parking lot to the north of the convention center and shoppers are encouraged to pre-order items with vendors.

Some things will change, though. People will not be allowed to gather in groups, and there will be no live entertainment.

Meg Ralph, a spokesperson with the city of Overland Park said the market is an esential food source for a lot of people.

“The farmer’s market operates as an essential food service and so we recognize that there is a safe way to do it through a contact less drive-thru service.”

The market was originally set to open April 11, but the date was pushed back after the public raised concerns about the ability to social distance at the market’s original location.

Ralph says they are hoping to keep the Overland Park Farmer’s Market in drive-thru form at the Convention Center on weekends going forward.

The market opens April 25 at 8 a.m. You can find more information here.

