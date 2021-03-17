Overland Park Farmers Market to return in April

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Farmers Market will reopen for the season next month.

The first day of the Saturday market is April 17 at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Matt Ross Community Center. The Wednesday market will begin June 2 at 7:30 a.m.

This year, the market will feature an open-air, walk-up concept with vendors spaced throughout the parking lots.

According to Overland Park’s website, vendors and shoppers will be required to wear face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Vendors will also serve customers to reduce the spread of germs.

During the beginning of the pandemic last spring, Overland Park pushed back the opening of the farmer’s market. It was then re-introduced at the Overland Park Convention Center as a drive-up concept.

You can learn more about safety procedures, vendors and parking here.