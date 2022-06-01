OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department said a cat died in a duplex fire Wednesday morning.

The fire department was called to the area of 7600 block of Haynes Street around 7:30 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the duplex with all residents reported out safely.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a couch on fire in the living room which was quickly extinguished. Additional crews searched the residence to make sure all the occupants were out.

During the search, crews located the missing cat who did not survive. In addition, one resident was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

