Overland Park Fire Department explains “past due” letters some received

The Overland Park Fire Department said a letter was mistakenly sent to people saying their commercial fire alarm was past due inspection.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department is working to clear up confusion about a past due letter some homeowners and business owners received.

The letter said the commercial fire alarm systems on the property are past due for inspection.

The issue is that some of the letters were mistakenly sent to homeowners. Commercial fire alarms are not required in residential property. The Fire Department said the letters may have been generated incorrectly, and its database hasn’t been hacked.

The letters are from a service called Compliance Engine. The Overland Park Fire Department, along with other Johnson County fire departments, contracts with the Compliance Engine to track inspections.

The Overland Park Fire Marshal is working with Compliance Engine to correct the situation. All

letters have stopped and will be reviewed. Future letters will also explain the issue.

