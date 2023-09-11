OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department invited the community to honor the lives lost in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia 22 years ago today.

Flower arrangements and wreaths will be placed around the 9/11 memorial outside of the fire department’s training center.

There are two lights beaming in Overland Park that have been on since Sunday. The lights represent the twin towers, which fell down after being hit by planes hijacked by terrorists.

Cities across the country will take time this morning to remember the life-changing events that took place across three cities.

Throughout the day, the OPFD will have moments of silence to honor the 2,996 people who died in the attacks.

At 7:46 a.m., 8:03 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:59 a.m., 9:03 a.m. and 9:29 a.m., firefighters will place flowers at the memorial. The times listed commemorate key moments in the 9/11 attacks.

If you can’t make it to the Overland Park training facility, you can watch the ceremony on their YouTube page.