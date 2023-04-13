OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park house fire Thursday leaves a family of three displaced.

Fire crews from Overland Park, Olathe and Lenexa responded to the house fire just before 5:30 p.m. near W. 106th Street and Haskins Street.

First arriving crews reported heavy fire coming from the garage and attic with everyone out safely.

It took crews more than an hour to bring the fire under control, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The fire department said no injuries were reported in the fire but sadly two dogs and a cat were found dead in the home.

The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage and the cause remains under investigation at this time.

The fire department said the family will be staying with neighbors for now.