OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park firefighters took steps to make sure residents are alerted as quickly as possible in the event of a fire.

Firefighters went door to door near West 103rd and Westgate Friday morning and offered to check smoke alarms in each home. They changed batteries in some alarms and offered to install smoke alarms in any houses that didn’t already have them.

They focused on that area of the city after two people died in a house fire early Monday morning.

Investigators don’t think the smoke alarms inside the victims’ house were working when the fire started.

The fire department said the firefighters stopped at nearly 50 homes. If no one answered the door, they left information about the smoke alarm service provided by the department.

If you need a smoke alarm, or help checking if your alarm works, contact your local fire department and ask if it has a program that can help.

The Overland Park Fire Department said a smoke alarm is the cheapest form of life insurance you can buy.

