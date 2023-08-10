OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park fire crews came to the rescue Thursday to help some baby pigs.

The City of Overland Park said a mechanical issue left a truck with a livestock trailer stranded on U.S. 69.

The trailer was loaded with baby pigs in route to Iowa.

Courtesy: Overland Park Fire Department

The driver of the truck feared the pigs wouldn’t survive without airflow, water and the heat.

Fire crews rushed to the rescue, making sure the pigs stayed cool and hydrated until a tractor arrived to pick up the trailer.

“You saved 1,368 lives today!” the driver told firefighters.