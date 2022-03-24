OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in two metro cities are working together to determine whether dozens of car break-ins are connected.

Overland Park officers said thieves broke into more than 70 vehicles Tuesday night. The cars were parked near 135th Street and Nall Avenue. Officers said most of the cars had broken windows as thieves worked to get access to valuables left inside the vehicles.

Owners reported the thieves stole cash and as many as three guns, according to officers.

Monday night, thieves hit Grandview parking lots. Officers there said someone broke into about 40-cars. Most of the damaged vehicles were parked in apartment complex parking lots.

Grandview police released surveillance video of one of the break-ins happening. It shows a silver pickup truck driving slowly through a parking lot at an apartment building. The truck stops and someone gets out and walks up to a white Mustang parked nearby. The person quickly breaks the passenger-side window and leans in to steal something from the car.

Overland Park police said they do not have surveillance video or pictures to release yet.

Detectives also said it’s too early to know if the two crime sprees are connected, but officers from both cities are comparing notes to determine if there are similarities.

