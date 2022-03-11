OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The City of Overland Park is looking to hire dozens of outdoor lifeguards for the upcoming 2022 season.

A shortage of lifeguards could force the city to scale back pool operations this summer. Last year Overland Park was able to operate three of the five outdoor city pools with roughly 220 lifeguards on staff. According to the city, so far approximately 100 lifeguards have been hired for the 2022 season.

“Right now we have enough lifeguards to open one outdoor pool this summer with full staffing,” Aquatics Supervisor Renee Reis said.

“Aquatics is an incredibly fun operation, but safety has to remain our top priority. It’s simply not safe to operate pools without a full staff of lifeguards.”

To attract potential employees, the city will increase pay up to $3 an hour for all lifeguard positions. Qualified candidates can now make $13-$13.50 an hour based on experience.

To qualify applicants must be at least 15 years old, and be able to pass a background check and drug screening. The city will provide CPR, first aid and basic lifeguard training to qualified applicants at no cost.

Anyone interested in applying to become a lifeguard can find more information on the city’s website.