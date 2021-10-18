Overland Park honors ‘Ted Lasso’ star with proclamation for Jason Sudeikis Day

Jason Sudeikis poses for a photo with the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso” at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park will soon proclaim Oct. 18 as Jason Sudeikis Day.

The star of the hit series “Ted Lasso” will be honored during the regular council meeting Monday night. Sudeikis is an Overland Park native and a Shawnee Mission West High School alum.

Just last month, Sudeikis and “Ted Lasso” took home Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and best comedy series, among several other wins. Sudeikis also won a Golden Globe earlier this year for “Ted Lasso.”

In September he was also named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2021.

Sudeikis, co-created “Ted Lasso,” a series about a U.K. soccer team and its unlikely American coach, which many viewers found a balm for tough pandemic times.

“If the show, the theme and the timing of it and sort of the philosophy behind it, you know, found their moment in time together, then we’re very happy to oblige,” Sudeikis told FOX4.

While the praise is nice, Sudeikis said he would gladly trade it all in for things to return to normal.

“If I had my choice I’d rather kids could of gone to school, couples could have gone on date nights, you know we all could have gone to see plays and movies and small businesses could have kept, you know, trucking along. That would have been my preference,” Sudeikis said.

But his “Ted Lasso” fame isn’t the first time Sudeikis has made headlines in Kansas City.

The Overland Park native has been partnering with KC-area natives Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner to host the Big Slick celebrity weekend, raising millions for Children’s Mercy Hospital over the years.