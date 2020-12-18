Overland Park hoping to rename section of street after fallen Officer Mike Mosher

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s not a recognition Officer Mike Mosher would have ever expected, family says, but the city of Overland Park has a plan to permanently honor him.

Gathering around a tree has a whole new meaning this Christmas for the fallen officer’s family.

“One of the reasons I love coming here is this was the place my dad earned his wings as an angel,” Tyler Mosher said.

Tyler’s dad Mike was shot and killed near 123rd Street and Mackey on May 3 while he tried to arrest a hit-and-run suspect. Since then, the community has maintained a memorial at a nearby tree.

“We are LDS. We believe there is life after death,” Tyler said. “This is going to be the first Christmas that my dad is going to be an angel. I think that’s very special.”

Mike’s father, Scott, is also a former police officer and said the holiday season isn’t the same without his son.

“We’re going to have that empty chair for him. It’s going to be kind of bittersweet,” he said. “We’re going to remember him for the man that he was and for the love we had for him and him for us.”

Now the Overland Park City Council also hopes to do something special to remember Mosher. Council members want to name a section of the street near the memorial in Mosher’s honor. It’s a tribute to his community service and sacrifice.

His loved ones say Mike would be honored, but recognition isn’t the reason officers sign up for duty.

“The one thing about Mike is that he never sought the limelight,” Scott said. “He didn’t do any of the things he did to get his name out there. He was the behind the scenes guy.”

“He was, you know, ‘be like Mike,'” Scott said in reference to a saying that’s become near and dear to the family since May 3.

“My dad was so good at his job, just like 99% of of the officers,” Tyler said. “This is something that should happen because it gives him glory that he didn’t seek.

The potential of the street renaming arrives as a holiday season blessing.