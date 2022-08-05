OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Five men are looking for places to stay after a fire damaged their Overland Park home Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the the blaze near West 151st Place and Lamar Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The Overland Park Fire Department says the fire started in a basement bedroom. Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. While the fire was contained to the bedroom where it started, the rest of the house suffered significant smoke damage.

The five men living in the house escaped safely before firefighters arrived.

The victims are looking for other places to stay.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started, but say the house did not have working smoke detectors.

