OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an effort to increase transparency, the City of Overland Park has launched a new website highlighting the policies of its police department.

The city unveiled a new website Thursday that hosts information like the department’s budget, training processes and anti-bias policing policy.

“I am pleased to share that this resource is now available to our community and anyone who is interested in learning more about the good work our Police Department does,” Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said in a press release. “It is critical for those we serve to have access to the information they need to feel welcome and safe in our community.”

The website features links related to various department operations and resources, including the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team manual.

Residents can now easily access information on arrest data, explore the city’s crime mapping system or learn how to file a complaint online.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.