OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Results from a new community survey could soon change how businesses like Airbnb operate in Overland Park.

During the committee of the whole meeting Monday, Overland Park city leaders will review the results of the city’s short-term rental (STR) survey.

Short-term rentals are homes that are rented out for a short period of time ranging from a single night to several months. These types of rentals are typically made available through digital platforms like Airbnb, Home Away and VRBO.

According to city documents, staff worked with an unnamed vendor who provided STR addresses using GIS coordinates. City staff then cross-referenced the data with STR listings and Google Street view to identify STR locations. However, only 64% of the records were able to be identified on the correct property.

Based on the preliminary data, city staff were able to identify 102 STR locations, including 63 STR in single-family homes.

Because STR owners may use multiple platforms to advertise their property, city staff believe there are additional rental properties not included in this initial review.

The city compared police calls at STR properties with owner occupied homes from January 2020 through June 2022. While STR properties generated more calls as a category, the properties represented less than 0.5% of all calls for service received by the police department.

According to city data, STR had a higher percentage of noise calls (12%) compared to owner occupied homes (3%) and rental properties (4%).

Of the 974 responses to the community survey, 29% of participants identified as living near a STR. Approximately 60% of residents living near STR said they’ve had a negative experience, citing concerns over parking, noise, trash, party houses and property maintenance.

According to the survey roughly 82% of participants supported regulations requiring the STR owner to notify neighbors that their property is being used as a STR.

74% of participants supported short term rental licensing.

89% of respondents supported a party house ordinance.

75% of participants supported limiting the number of STR guests.

A second survey was sent out to STR property owners and hosts. According to the survey results, half of STR hosts were supportive of a party house ordinance. Five of the eight responses were supportive of a licensing program for short-term rentals.

No formal action will be taken Monday, but staff recommend city leaders consider establishing a Nuisance Party Ordinance. That would create guidelines for addressing issues with parties or other rowdy behavior at STR properties.

City staff will continue working to identify other STR properties within the city and focus on community outreach efforts to make residents aware of how to report issues with STR. Staff will also review possible modifications to the city’s existing rental registration program to include a potential STR licensing program.