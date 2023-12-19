KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 46-year-old Overland Park man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank this past weekend in Prairie Village.

Cesar Serrano is charged with one count of bank robbery, according to court documents.

Court documents say on Saturday, Dec. 16, just before 10:30 a.m., a man entered the Great Southern Bank near West 95th Street and Rosewood in Prairie Village.

It was reported to police that the suspect made statements to an employee, while pointing a handgun at them, such as “Empty your drawer,” “I don’t want fives and ones, where are the big bills” and “hurry up!”

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The bank reported an estimated loss of $11,039. Bank employees said they gave the suspect “bait bills,” which is currency with recorded serial numbers.

Serrano is scheduled for his first court appearance on Wednesday, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The Prairie Village Police Department, FBI, and Overland Park Police Department are investigating the case.