OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 20-year-old Overland Park man is facing charges in connection to a December 2021 crash that killed 75-year-old Barbara Patterson.

Isaiah Wallace Sadowski was charged Thursday in Johnson County, Kansas Court with second-degree murder, according to court records.

The crash was reported on the night of Dec. 27, 2021 at W. 127th Street and Quivira Road.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound on Quivira Road when it collided with a driver traveling westbound on 127th Street.

The driver of the vehicle traveling westbound was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Patterson.

The other driver, identified as Sadowski, was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

A $250,000 cash bond has been set for Sadowski.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m.