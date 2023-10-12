OLATHE, Kan. — Nearly 20 months after a 19-year-old man died of a fentanyl overdose, the Johnson County district attorney charged a suspect for distributing the drugs that killed him.

The DA’s office announced charges against Hugo Cesar Guzman, Jr., on Thursday stemming from the death of Wesley Howard on February 20, 2022. Guzman faces charges for distribution of drugs causing death, and two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

The second and third counts against Guzman say he distributed between 10 and 100 dosage units. Officers arrested him on Thursday, which the Northeast Kansas Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office carried out according to the DA’s office.

Guzman made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon and is due back in court on October 19. He’s held on a $250,000 bond.