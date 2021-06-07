Overland Park man dies during float trip on Arkansas river

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A river trip in Arkansas turned tragic for a local family.

Officials say 61-year-old Charles Harman, of Overland Park, died over the weekend from possible cardiac arrest on the Buffalo National River in Arkansas on Saturday.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, park rangers were notified of an unresponsive man in the Margaret White area of the river.

Officials say while floating with family, Harman and his son turned over their canoe. Harman was found unresponsive in the river.

Family and witnesses quickly moved Harman out of the water and started CPR. Forty minutes later, two National Park rangers arrived by boat, used an AED and administered CPR. They loaded him into a boat and took him to an ambulance crew at a nearby river access point.

Medics declared Harman dead, and the county coroner has determined that a cardiac event was the probable cause of death.

