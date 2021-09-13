Overland Park man killed in head-on crash involving semi on I-70 near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — An Overland Park man was killed Sunday evening following a head-on crash involving a semi truck on Interstate 70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 307, or about 7 miles east of Junction City, Kansas.

KHP said the driver of a Kia was eastbound on I-70 when for unknown reason, he crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a semi head-on.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 50-year-old Jon Nevins, of Overland Park.

The driver of the semi was reported to have a possible injury.

The crash remains under investigation.