Overland Park man killed in head-on crash involving semi on I-70 near Junction City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — An Overland Park man was killed Sunday evening following a head-on crash involving a semi truck on Interstate 70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 307, or about 7 miles east of Junction City, Kansas.

KHP said the driver of a Kia was eastbound on I-70 when for unknown reason, he crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a semi head-on.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 50-year-old Jon Nevins, of Overland Park.

The driver of the semi was reported to have a possible injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first