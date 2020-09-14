Overland Park man sentenced for illegally misbranding male enhancement drugs as ‘herbal remedies’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An Overland Park man has been sentenced for importing male enhancement drugs and selling them as “herbal remedies.”

Rick Shepard, 60, was sentenced to five years of probation in Kansas federal court.

According to his plea, Shepard admitted to importing pharmaceutical-grade erectile dysfunction drugs from China.

Shepard admitted to operating a business called “Epic Products” when he sold the pills, labeled “Euphoric,” to adult novelty stores in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

He marketed the pills as an “all natural herbal supplement for male enhancement” when they actually contained the prescription drugs Tadalafil and Sildenafil, which are the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis.

“American consumers are put at serious risk when they are unknowingly exposed to undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients in products falsely labeled as natural dietary supplements,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Grinstead, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Kansas City Field Office.

“FDA remains committed to pursuing those who endanger the U.S. public health by importing and distributing fraudulent and potentially dangerous products.”