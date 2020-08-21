Overland Park mayor details timeline following 2018 officer-involved shooting of teen John Albers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Mayor Carl Gerlach is holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m., to discuss a document detailing the events after the shooting death of 17-year-old John Albers.

Albers died as a result of an officer-involved shooting in 2018. The family of Albers settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $2.3 million in 2019, but some say documents surrounding the teen’s death have remained elusive.

Recent unrest over policing tactics have re-energized scrutiny over the shooting death. Shortly after the death of George Floyd, Overland Park police stated that they had banned shooting into moving vehicles.

Now, more documents are beginning to emerge. Last Monday, Aug. 17, the city council received a timeline document, which reviews previously-shared information related to the shooting.

The document shows the events following the shooting, including dates where body cameras were purchased and the creation of a mental health task force in 2020.

Mayor Gerlach is scheduled to discuss this document with reporters and answer any questions. Watch the briefing in the video embedded in this story.