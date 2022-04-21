OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park mom just won her dream home!

Karey Wolstenholm was named the winner of the 2022 HGTV Dream Home located in Warren, Vermont. The new 3,090-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and comes with all of its furnishings.

The full prize package, valued at over $2.4 million, also includes a 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage.

Wolstenholm, who owns a print and promotional product company, was selected from more than 142 million entries in the Dream Home sweepstakes. HGTV said she entered the sweepstakes every day, twice a day for almost two months this winter — and this isn’t the first time she’s done so.

“I entered every day for the past 10 years to every home, and people laughed at me for it,” Wolstenholm told HGTV.

Designer and host Brian Patrick Flynn traveled to Overland Park to surprise Wolstenholm with the news, and Wolstenholm’s sister’s even got in on the fun, the network said.

They gathered at their favorite local restaurant where a film crew was supposedly shooting a food show with Flynn as host, HGTV said. They agreed to an interview, but that’s when Flynn revealed his true identity and the Dream Home news.

In a news release, the network said Wolstenholm loved the land the Vermont house sits on, its outdoor amenities and its overall design.

Warren, Vermont, is a mountain town in the Mad River Valley, “known for its stunning views and seasonal outdoor activities with gorgeous mountains, lush forests and thousands of miles of hiking.”

Here’s the home’s full description from HGTV:

“The luxurious, modern mountain cabin is nature-inspired and has modern design that takes cues from the surrounding Vermont forest with earthy greens and rustic oranges. The first floor has an expansive open floor plan with a large kitchen complete with new, state-of-the-art appliances and a full dining area. From the dining room, there is a cozy living room complete with a two-sided fireplace that is connected to the three-season porch.

“The home has excellent outdoor features, including a screened porch, a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits and an outdoor grill area and dining room. The upper level has more of an industrial feel with a loft that features an architectural wall application and a full-size murphy bed. Down the hall from the loft is the main suite, which has a classic cabin style with a modern twist. The home also features a full guest bedroom suite perfect for short or long term guests with a kitchenette and full bathroom.“

See photos of the 2022 HGTV Dream Home here.