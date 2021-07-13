Overland Park moves forward with plans to convert hotel to apartment complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Developers are one step closer to converting an Overland Park hotel into a new multi-family apartment complex.

Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve a request to rezone 10610 Marty Street from a Planned Office Building District (CP-O) to a Planned High-Rise Apartment District (RP-6).

The property currently houses a three-story La Quinta Inn & Suites that was built in 1987. Developers want to remodel the existing 143 hotel rooms into 121 studio units and 22 one-bedroom units.

To be classified at an RP-6 District, the property must maintain one major amenity and three minor amenities. According to city documents, the major amenity will be the hotel’s existing swimming pool. The minor amenities will include an outdoor patio space, a gazebo and picnic area, two barbeque grills and a recreation area.

The site proposal includes the construction of additional parking spaces, a pedestrian connection to the public sidewalk along Marty Street and an ADA crosswalk on the south side of the building.

For multi-family residential properties, developers must meet a parking space per unit quota. An additional 24 parking spaces will be added to the existing 143 parking spaces for a total of 177. The city requires 194 parking spaces for a 143 unit complex. The commission approved a deferred parking plan that would allow the developer to build more parking spaces on the property as they are needed.

Kevin Lee, an attorney representing the developer, told the commission the current plan would be to offer one parking space per apartment unit.

“We believe that the proposed 173 spaces and 1.21 parking ratio is appropriate here to provide sufficient parking for a project like this where we have exclusively studio units and one bedroom apartments,” Lee said. “Eighty-five percent of our units here are proposed as studios.”

The proposal will move on to the Overland Park City Council for final approval.