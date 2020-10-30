Overland Park officer catches speeder going 111 mph, warns I-435 drivers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If you have a lead foot, beware. Police are warning drivers on I-435 through a post on social media.

The picture shows a driver pulled over to the side of the road. The police officer’s speed reader shows 111 mph.

“We continue to receive phone calls advising, ‘You are not enforcing speed limits on I-435,'” the post from the Overland Park Police Department stated on Facebook. “We hear you. Please slow down.”

Authorities across the metro have reported an increase in speeding ever since the beginning of the pandemic. State troopers in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska believe sparsely traveled roadways are encouraging those who are getting out and about to drive more aggressively.

Kansas alone has seen a 41% increase in tickets to drivers for speeds more than 100 miles an hour.