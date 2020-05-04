Overland Park officer killed in shootout remembered as decorated, dedicated hero

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As the investigation into what led to the death of Officer Mike Mosher continues, the community and people who knew him try to come to grips with his death.

Inside the uniform, behind the badge, Mosher was a loving son, husband, father and friend. One who went above and beyond in every part of his life.

“The second I heard about it, it was like, ‘God don’t let it be Mike!’ But you know, it was heartbreaking,” said Adam Thomas, who has been friends with Mosher since their sophomore year at Olathe South High School. “He always had a story to tell, a joke to tell, a way to make you laugh and he was a very strong-willed fellow.”

Mosher was a highly decorated police officer in Overland Park for nearly 15 years, with too many awards to mention.

Just last year, Mosher was named Officer of the Year throughout the entire metro, for saving lives by stopping a man who was shooting an AK-47 at an Overland Park apartment complex.

With a heart for helping people, Mosher not only dedicated his life to keeping the community safe, but to also giving back to causes close to his heart.

Mosher was instrumental in the success of Special Olympics Kansas, raising tens of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit. Mosher started The Johnson County Shootout and participated in Cops on Top, two of the organization’s biggest fundraisers.

But he didn’t just raise money, Mosher also gave of his time in other ways

“He was very active. A lot of the athletes knew him firsthand,” President and CEO of Special Olympics Kansas John Lair said. “Seeing him at every event that we did and the joy that he spread with our athletes by putting a metal around their neck. He was a hero to so many of our athletes in our coaches and our family members.”

Mosher not only protected the Overland Park community, he protected his coworkers as president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police.

A recent decision by the City of Overland Park to save money during the COVID-19 crisis put Mosher in the center of a city-wide controversy.

Two weeks into the health crisis, the City of Overland Park canceled all police officers’ pay increases and prohibited officers from working side jobs for extra money.

That, City Councilman Scott Hamblin said, put many officers in a jam — and Mosher stood up to fight.

“And at this time when he did it, there was really no guarantee that there wasn’t a backlash on their employment for speaking publicly about this,” Hamblin said.

“I’m still, as I’m sure most people are, trying to come to terms with it. But it’s a horrible tragedy for sure.”

Besides his police family, Mosher leaves behind his mom and dad, wife and daughter.