Overland Park Officer Mosher’s daughter accepts Kansas ‘Officer of the Year’ award on his behalf

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — This year’s Kansas Officer of the Year at the Valor Awards went to the same recipient as last year: Officer Michael Mosher of the Overland Park Police Department.

Officer Mosher died in the line of duty earlier this year. His daughter, Tyler Mosher, says this award means a lot to her.

Tyler has all of her dad’s best qualities, and she will be the first to tell you she’s honored to have them.

“He was smart, kind, funny. A great community servant,” Mosher said. “He loved the community, and just wanted to do everything he could to help.”

Her dad was known for being “that guy.” He won the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association’s Officer of the Year at the 2019 Valor awards. He responded to an active shooter situation that year at an apartment complex. FOX4 spoke to Mosher at the ceremony.

“No officer goes into their job every day hoping that they get into a gunfight,” Officer Mosher said.

In May, he found himself in another gunfight. Mosher saw a hit and run on his way into work. He stopped the car and the driver, Phillip Michael Carney, argued with him, and then pulled out a gun. Mosher and carney fired at one another and both died. Mosher was mourned by the entire community.

“He thought he was just doing his job just like every other officer. He felt proud that he could serve his community in this way,” Tyler said.

Tyler accepted her father’s Officer of the Year award along with her family.

“It’s incredible. I love it,” Tyler said. “It’s something I’ll keep forever. It’s a little token of him.”

She says her father is someone she, and so many others, will look up to for years to come.

Officer Mike Mosher’s end of watch happened on May 3, 2020.

“I think his legacy is being kind and serving,” Mosher said. “That’s all he was about. So, his legacy is being kind and serving your community.”

In all, 78 law enforcement officers from departments around the metro received awards for valor for outstanding work in the line of duty.