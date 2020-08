OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police are on the scene of a deadly crash Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to what witnesses described as a very serious crash on eastbound Interstate 435 at the exit to U.S. 69 Highway.

Police said they are very early into the investigation.

Access to U.S. 69 from eastbound I-435 is closed at this time. Eastbound I-435 has been restricted to two lanes.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash or extent of other injuries.