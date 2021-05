OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department has identified the man killed in an incident at Midwest Tow Turbo and Diesel on April 29,2021.

Joseph Meyer, 67, of Lenexa, Kansas, died when a vehicle fell off a tow truck as he tried to secure it.

Meyer’s tow trucking colleagues held a procession for him in Johnson County.

The police continue to investigate the incident as an accident.

