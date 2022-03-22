OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police Department is looking for a man who stole electronics from a computer store on two separate occasions in block 9200 of Metcalf.

Onc incident occurred on March 11th around 3:30 p.m. and the second incident happened on March 15th around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect left the business in an unknown direction.

if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Overland Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

