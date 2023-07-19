OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three suspects accused of theft and assaulting a retail worker.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video below should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or submit a tip anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Police say the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 12000 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Officers say one employee was attempting to take a video of the suspects’ vehicle when another suspect running away with items knocked her to the ground, fracturing the employee’s right arm.

Image proved by the Overland Park Police Department

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white, four door Dodge sedan with unknown Missouri license plates.