OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three suspects accused of theft and assaulting a retail worker. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video below should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or submit a tip anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Police say the incident occurred around  6:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 12000 block of Metcalf Avenue. 

Officers say one employee was attempting to take a video of the suspects’ vehicle when another suspect running away with items knocked her to the ground, fracturing the employee’s right arm. 

  • Image proved by the Overland Park Police Department
The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white, four door Dodge sedan with unknown Missouri license plates.