Overland Park police asking for help locating 35-year-old man last seen Wednesday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Police said Adam C. Scott was last seen Wednesday leaving work at Salon Modern Classics located at 9519 Antioch Road in Overland Park.

Officers are attempting to locate Scott in an effort to check his welfare at this time.

Police said he suffers from medical conditions that may require attention.

Scott is described as standing 6’1″ and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be driving a black 2015 Honda Accord with Kansas tag 676FKD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.