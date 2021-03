OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Police are requesting help locating Eric Buyle, 36, of Overland Park. He was last contacted by phone on Friday night. Police believe he is in the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

Buyle is a white male, 5’ 11” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was driving a dark blue 2015 Nissan Altima with Kansas tag 729 JSF.

Anyone with information about Mr. Buyle is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.